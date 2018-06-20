Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the nation’s number one recruit in the Class of 2019, committed to LSU on Wednesday, his 17th birthday.

The Dunham star announced his decision through a video he posted to Twitter this afternoon. Stingley was also considering Florida and Texas before choosing the Tigers.

I know I can’t please everyone.. In my heart I truly feel this is the right place for me. I’m all in! 100% committed! Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/CX7exqfMww — Derek Stingley Jr. (@JrStingley) June 20, 2018

After making his decision, Stingley told The Advocate, “It feels good to have everything with this (commitment) over with. I know LSU is the place for me. I'm ready to focus on my season.”

Rivals.com’s top overall prospect made 64 tackles last season, while also making 11 interceptions and breaking up six passes.



Stingley figures to strengthen a talented, young Tigers cornerback group in 2019, which currently boasts sophomores Greedy Williams, Jontre Kirklin and Kary Vincent, Jr.



