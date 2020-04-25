NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Tigers are up to 10 players sent to the NFL so far in this year's NFL draft, breaking a school record of nine players taken through all seven rounds.



Here's how it went:



No. 1 Joe Burrow/Cincinnati Bengals



We all knew this was coming.



Joe Burrow has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick since he hoisted the National Championship Trophy over his head in the Superdome.



The Heisman Trophy winner is clearly the best QB in this class and is a beacon of hope for a Cincinnati Bengals franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 1990.



Hopefully they’ll get him some help in the next couple rounds.



No. 20 K'Lavon Chaisson/Jacksonville Jaguars



After Chase Young, K’Lavon Chaisson might be the best pass rusher in this draft. He has incredible upside for a the 20th overall pick.



Chaisson earned All-SEC honors in his sophomore season and was the Peachbowl Defensive MVP in LSU dominant win over Ohio State.



No. 22 Justin Jefferson/ Minnesota Vikings



LSU's uber-talented receiver fills an immediate need for the Vikings, who lost Stephon Diggs in the off season.



Jefferson works mostly in the slot this season, catching 111 passes for 18 touchdowns. He's bound to be a quick favorite for QB Kirk Cousins.



No. 28 Patrick Queen/Baltimore Ravens



Patrick Queen is a gifted linebacker who hit his stride in the final stretch of LSU’s championship season. He can play sideline to sideline and makes explosive plays in the backfield.



He joins a team with one of the best offenses in NFL history. It'll be his job to make sure other teams can't keep up with their historic pace.



No. 32 Clyde Edwards-Helaire/Kansas City Chiefs



Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs like a canon ball and one of the league's best offense took note.



Early in the season, fans were questioning wheter Edwards-Helaire deserved to be LSU's top running back. Tonight, he was the first running back drafted.



He'll compete with Damien Williams for the spot beside QB Patrick Mahommes on offense.

No. 44 Grant Delpit/ Cleveland Browns

Delpit, who was projected as a first-round pick, fell to the second round Friday before the Browns drafted him.

Delpit won this year's Jim Thorpe Award, given to the NCAA's best defensive back.

He was the third safety taken, right behind Alabama's Xavier McKinney and Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Duggar.

No. 61 Kristian Fulton/ Tennessee Titans

Another popular first-round projection, Fulton didn't hear his name called until No. 61 Friday. He was the 7th LSU Tiger taken in the draft.

Fulton registered 14 passes defensed and one interception during the Tigers' championship run. He also pulled off six solo tackles during LSU's championship win.

No. 69 Damien Lewis/ Seattle Seahawks

Lewis is a stout, run blocking O-lineman who should excel in Seattle's system.

He may not start early on with DJ Fluker and Mike Iupati already on the roster (the Seahawks had 18 O-linemen on their roster going into the draft) , but he's exactly the kind of player the Seahawks covet.

No. 83 Lloyd Cushenberry/ Denver Broncos

The Tigers' ironman center is going to Mile High Stadium.

Cushenberry is a second-team All American who has started 28 consecutive games. Before Joe Burrow could touch the ball, Cushenberry had to hand it to him and make sure nobody knocked him down.

No. 97 Jacob Phillips/ Cleveland Browns

The Browns drafted two LSU defensive players Friday, obviously wanting to capture that championship magic.

Phillips started all 15 games for the Tigers championship team and led the team with 113 tackles.

