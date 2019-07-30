BATON ROUGE, La. — After announcing its new alcohol beverage policy last week, LSU is asking beer drinkers how much they expect to pay for a beer at football games.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that season ticket holders received an online survey Monday that asks which brands fans are likely to buy and how much they would expect to pay.

The survey asks "what is your expectation regarding the price of alcohol at Tiger Stadium" with the options "Low ($7-$9), "Moderate ($9-$12) or High ($13+).

It also asks how important are service times while waiting for an alcoholic beverage at a sporting event and additional comments.

Last week, LSU Athletics announced that beer and wine would be available to purchase for fans ages 21 and older at most concession stands inside the stadium during football games.