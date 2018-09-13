BATON ROUGE — Officially, the play never happened.

Auburn's play-by-play does not include the last play played.

But LSU did line up for fourth-and-11 at the Auburn 15-yard line with :01 remaining on the Jordan-Hare Stadium clock while trailing 18-13, and quarterback Danny Etling hit wide receiver D.J. Chark for the game-winning, walk-off touchdown to beat Auburn, 19-18, on Sept. 24, 2016.

Replay clearly illustrated, though, that LSU, which was without timeouts and unable to stop the clock, did not get the snap off in time. Game over. Auburn 18, LSU 13 was the final.

"The previous play was ruled no play. Time expired before snap," is the last sentence of the Auburn play-by-play report.

No. 11 LSU (2-0) returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. game on CBS against No. 7 Auburn (2-0).

"I don't know if I ever came as close to winning a game as compared to finishing second as I did tonight," LSU coach Les Miles said after that loss.

The game was billed as the "Fire Bowl," as Miles — who was nearly fired after three straight losses near the end of the 2015 season — was upset in the season opener as his No. 5 Tigers fell to unranked Wisconsin, 16-14, in Green Bay.

They were 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference when they limped into unranked Auburn (1-2, 0-1 SEC), where Coach Gus Malzahn was seemingly in just-as-hot water after 19-13 and 29-16 losses to No. 2 Clemson and No. 17 Texas A&M, following a disastrous 7-6 season in 2015 with four losses in the final six regular season games.

"I look forward to playing in Tiger Stadium next week," Miles said in his last comment as LSU's coach after that Saturday night loss on ESPN.

He never did. Before noon the next day, he was fired.

"I remember just soars of confidence and excitement and high success and happiness," said LSU senior tight end Foster Moreau, who, then a sophomore, caught his first collegiate touchdown in the first quarter of that game to put LSU up 7-3.

He also thought his team had won, 19-18, and would not be going through a coaching search.

"And that plummeting down into just some of the darkest depths of where I felt emotionally as a football player," Moreau said. "We just kind of had what we thought to be an historic comeback win at the last second just kind of torn away from us. That was a tough loss."

Miles was immediately replaced by defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Ed Orgeron, a journeyman who had been at LSU for one full season, on an interim basis. Orgeron immediately fired offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, who had been as embattled as Miles since an 8-5 season in 2014. Orgeron elevated tight ends coach Steve Ensminger, who was an Auburn assistant from 2003-08, to interim offensive coordinator.

Orgeron went 5-2 and kept the job after then-Houston coach Tom Herman chose Texas over LSU, and LSU couldn't or wouldn't meet the price tag of then-Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher, a former Auburn quarterbacks coach from 1993-98. Orgeron finished 9-4 overall and 6-2 last year, but there was one of the worst upset losses in school history to Troy. He was even asked about being on the hot seat on the SEC teleconference before this season.

Orgeron is off to a 2-0 start now with a 33-17 win over No. 8 Miami two weeks ago and a sluggish 31-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana last week. His team is ranked No. 12 in the nation going into Auburn, where Malzahn is still standing at No. 7 in the nation and 2-0 overall.

Ensminger's back, too, as LSU's offensive coordinator after Orgeron first hired hot item Matt Canada away from Pittsburgh only to fire him after the 2017 season and promote Ensminger again from tight ends coach.

"Tough night," Orgeron said Monday of Sept. 24, 2016. "On the last play, we scored. Time ran out on the clock, though. Emotional day for everybody. Coach Miles did a great job for everybody over here. That was an emotional time for everybody. Unexpected things happened, but we dealt with it and moved on."

So did Malzahn. He survived the "Fire Bowl" and the season despite an 8-5 finish. Then last year, Auburn exploded to win the SEC West at 10-2 and 7-1 with a 26-14 win over Alabama before losing a chance for Malzahn's second national championship game at Auburn with a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC title game.

Had LSU somehow gotten that snap off in time, Malzahn would have been 1-3 and 0-2. But Malzahn saw :00 on the clock before that snap.

"No. No," Malzahn said when asked if he thought it was a touchdown on the SEC teleconference this week. "There were two things. I thought they were in motion. They had three or four guys moving, and I looked up, and the clock was already zero before the ball was snapped. So, I was pretty confident that once it went to replay, it would be taken away."

Malzahn was pretty confident of another win over LSU last season in Tiger Stadium when ahead 20-0 in the second quarter. But LSU came back for a 27-23 win.

"You know looking back, that was the turning point of our whole season last year — going through that extremely low time," Malzahn said. His team won five straight after that loss.

"The majority of our team is back and went through it and understand it," he said.

Both sides seem to understand the LSU-Auburn series, too. It's just crazy. Beginning with the "Earthquake Game" in 1988 won, 7-6, by LSU,16 of the 28 games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

"There's been some close, crazy games," Malzahn said. "And I wouldn't be surprised if there's another one."

In 1988, LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson's 10-yard touchdown pass to tailback Eddie Fuller in the final moments registered on a seismograph in the LSU Geology Department across campus — hence the name. There was the "Fire Game" in 1996 at Auburn that LSU won, 19-15, as a building next to Jordan-Hare burned spectacularly in an ESPN night game. And there was the "Interception Game" at Auburn in 1994 that Auburn won, 30-26 on three pick sixes in the fourth quarter.

Ensminger has coached on both sides of it.

"Auburn is a crazy game every year," he said. "Home, on the road, whatever. It's always, you're never in, you're never out. It's just a different game. I guess it's a rival game. We sure act like it."

