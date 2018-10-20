BATON ROUGE — Non-ranked Ole Miss 36, No. 8 LSU 21 ... Oct. 18, 1997.

That's what happened a week after the last time LSU beat a top two-ranked team in Tiger Stadium. Ole Miss beat LSU in Tiger Stadium the Saturday after the Tigers defeated No. 1 and defending national champion Florida, 28-21, and the field was rushed.

LSU beat No. 2 and defending national champion runner-up Georgia, 36-16, last Saturday, and fans stormed the Tiger Stadium field, drawing a $100,000 fine for the athletic department from the Southeastern Conference office two days later.

MORE: LSU is alone with 2 tailbacks among SEC's top 10 rushing leaders

On Saturday, the No. 5 Tigers (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) host No. 22 Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on ESPN.

This time, though, LSU has had something it can focus on as an afterglow antidote. The then-No. 12 Tigers lost, 37-7, at non-ranked Mississippi State last season as they were dominated by 465 yards to 270.

It was LSU's most lopsided loss as a ranked team to a non-ranked team since Georgia Tech beat the No. 20 Tigers, 42-7, on Nov. 6, 1943, in Atlanta.

"I mentioned it Saturday night right after the game," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "Reminded them that we did not play very well against them last year, and they played well. We got beat in all phases. We know how well they're going to play against us. We have a lot of respect for Mississippi State."

MORE: Georgia tried to do their best Les Miles — in Tiger Stadium no less

It's also homecoming for LSU, and the Tigers will don special purple uniforms with helmet colors that switch from purple and gold under the lights in honor of LSU's 1918 team that did not play because of World War I.

Orgeron is using the 2017 State game more, though.

"We showed them the film," he said. "We didn't show it until later in the week. We didn't want them to feel bad all week, but we had a lot of things to show them. That was a motivational tool we used."

The message got through even to those players who did not participate in the game, or were even on the team last year.

"I just know they kind of got their butts beat last year," LSU junior graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow said. "And they're a really good team. I wasn't here last year, but Mississippi State stomped them into the ground is what everybody's saying."

MORE: You want balance? LSU has 1,415 rushing yards and 1,415 passing yards on the season

Dan Mullen, who was State's head coach last year, is now Florida's head coach. Joe Moorhead, a former Penn State offensive coordinator and Fordham head coach, is State's new coach. He has watched the LSU-State 2017 film, too.

"You kind of take that with a grain of salt, because it's a different year and a different team," Moorhead said.

The defense, though, remains and may be better. State leads the nation in points allowed with 12.7 points a game and is No. 1 in the SEC and No. 8 nationally in total defense with 289.7 yards allowed a game. Junior defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who had seven tackles with a sack and two quarterback hurries in last year's game, is back and among the SEC leaders in tackles for loss with 8.5. So is senior defensive end Montez Sweat, who had a hurry against LSU last year and leads the SEC in sacks with 7.5 this season.

"Their defensive line is really good," Burrow said. "Really physical. So we're going to have a tough task ahead of us."

It may be difficult to get over last week, too.

"You kind of want to take a deep breath, but you can't because you're in the SEC," Burrow said. "We're playing a ranked team that's one of the top 10 defenses in the country."

Burrow actually started mentally getting ready not long after the Georgia game.

"After I got home, I kind of forgot about it, watched some games and was ready to move on after a couple of hours," he said.

"I think the biggest thing is not letting that win draw over too much," said LSU defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, who is questionable for the game with an injury that Orgeron revealed on Thursday. Fehoko was not at practice during the media portion on Thursday.

"You can never be too high, can never be too low," Fehoko said Monday. "That's the biggest thing - putting this game on a clean slate and just attacking it as if we lost last week."

Ed Alexander, who has played well at nose tackle as a backup and had four tackles against Georgia, will start at nose tackle if Fehoko cannot go, Orgeron said.

State has the No. 1 rush offense in the SEC with 240.7 yards a game, and senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is sixth in the SEC in total offense with 709 passing yards and 513 rushing yards. He completed 15 of 23 for 180 yards with touchdown passes of 45 and 20 yards last season against LSU while rushing 14 times for 88 yards with two touchdowns. Fitzgerald has completed 61 of 123 passes this season for four touchdowns and three interceptions.

"Nick Fitzgerald is one of the best quarterbacks we're going to see," Orgeron said.

Make that already seen.

"We still have that taste in our mouth," Orgeron said.

© 2018 WWL