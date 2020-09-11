3 BRPD officers on leave after LSU player says he was 'violated'

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said an Internal Affairs investigation has been launched to look into the allegations.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Three Baton Rouge police officers have been placed on leave after an LSU football player said he was “violated” during an encounter with officers on Saturday night.

The Advocate reports that LSU wide receiver Koy Moore tweeted a photo of two white Baton Rouge Police Department officers and police cruisers.

“I was violated numerous times even… trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have,” the newspaper said Moore wrote on Twitter. “If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers I was an LSU football player, there’s no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story!”

Moore said the encounter began after the officers approached him and “pulled guns” on him and shouted: “where’s your gun?”, the newspaper reports.

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said an Internal Affairs investigation has been launched to look into the allegations and the officers were placed on administrative leave.

“We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention. As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews,” Paul said. “Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint.”

“There’s no place in America for racism or social injustice,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said during a Monday news conference. “I want to thank Chief Murphy Paul for acting quickly, investigating this.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.