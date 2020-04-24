NEW ORLEANS — This year's LSU Tiger's football team broke another record Thursday: Most players drafted in the first round.

Five Tigers were drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a school and SEC record for LSU.

Here's how it went:

No. 1 Joe Burrow/Cincinnati Bengals



We all knew this was coming.



Joe Burrow has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick since he hoisted the National Championship Trophy over his head in the Superdome.

The Heisman Trophy winner is clearly the best QB in this class and is a beacon of hope for a Cincinnati Bengals franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 1990.



Hopefully they’ll get him some help in the next couple rounds.

No. 20 K'Lavon Chaisson/Jacksonville Jaguars

After Chase Young, K’Lavon Chaisson might be the best pass rusher in this draft. He has incredible upside for a the 20th overall pick.

Chaisson earned All-SEC honors in his sophomore season and was the Peachbowl Defensive MVP in LSU dominant win over Ohio State.

No. 22 Justin Jefferson/ Minnesota Vikings

LSU's uber-talented receiver fills an immediate need for the Vikings, who lost Stephon Diggs in the off season.

Jefferson works mostly in the slot this season, catching 111 passes for 18 touchdowns. He's bound to be a quick favorite for QB Kirk Cousins.



No. 28 Patrick Queen/Baltimore Ravens



Patrick Queen is a gifted linebacker who hit his stride in the final stretch of LSU’s championship season. He can play sideline to sideline and makes explosive plays in the backfield.

He joins a team with one of the best offenses in NFL history. It'll be his job to make sure other teams can't keep up with their historic pace.

No. 32 Clyde Edwards-Helaire/Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs like a canon ball and one of the league's best offense took note.

Early in the season, fans were questioning wheter Edwards-Helaire deserved to be LSU's top running back. Tonight, he was the first running back drafted.

He'll compete with Damien Williams for the spot beside QB Patrick Mahommes on offense.

