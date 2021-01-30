African American studies program approved for LSU

Black LSU students began pushing for courses on African American history and culture in the 1970s.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A full-fledged department devoted to African and African American studies has been approved for LSU.

The Advocate reports that the LSU Board of Supervisors’ approval of the department earlier this month comes about two decades after the idea was recommended.

The plan is still subject to review by the state Board of Regents.

It would make LSU the first public college or university in Louisiana to create such a department.

An African and African American Studies program began in 1994.

A consultant later recommended that the program be upgraded to a department.