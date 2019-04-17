BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Alleva is stepping down as the school's director of athletics and moving to a new role as a special assistant to the president for donor relations, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

The move had been speculated since a report out of Baton Rouge earlier in the day.

Alleva will remain in the post until a new AD is named, most likely Texas A&M's Scott Woodward. According to a report from our partners at the New Orleans Advocate, the Baton Rouge native and LSU grad is leaving Texas Station to return home.

Alleva has overseen a banner year in LSU athletics this year with several of its teams being ranked among the top teams in the nation, but previous issues around the firing of former head coach Les Miles, the inability to hire a bigger name replacement and the recent suspension of basketball coach Will Wade, had him embroiled in controversies.

During his tenure, LSU has captured 18 Southeastern Conference titles. Individually, LSU produced 48 individual NCAA Championships in the sports of men’s and women’s track and field, gymnastics, and men’s and women’s golf. The Tigers also claimed 124 individual SEC Championships during Alleva’s term.