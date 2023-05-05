All-American forward Aneesah Morrow transfers to LSU

Last season Morrow averaged 25.7 points and 12 rebounds per game.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Women's Basketball team acquired another top transfer from the portal on Friday.

All-American forward Aneesah Morrow announced she'd transfer on her social media accounts.

Last season Morrow averaged 25.7 points and 12 rebounds per game. She has two years of eligibility remaining. Morrow was considered the second-best player in the transfer portal behind Hailey Van Lith.

Last week Van Lith committed to the LSU. Next season the Tigers will head into the season as a favorite to win back-to-back titles. They will also have one of the top-rated recruited classes headlined by Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams.

Breaking: Aneesah Morrow will be joining a star-studded @LSUwbkb team in Baton Rouge, she announced on social media 🐯 pic.twitter.com/kO5inculFU — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2023