Angel Reese says she has security to help get around campus

"But we can't go out the way we used to be able to go out. Even to the grocery store, we had to have security," Reese said in part.

NEW ORLEANS — It's been a month since the LSU Women's Basketball team was crowned as champions, and their star Angel Reese says her life hasn't been the same since.

One big change is the security detail that she and her teammates need to get around LSU's campus.

Reese shared how different her life has been in an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Wednesday.

"Life has been crazy," Reese told Jennifer Hudson after being asked how has life been after winning the national title. "It's great. I mean, I love that we won the national championship for Baton Rouge and being able to go home. But we can't go out the way we used to be able to go out. Even to the grocery store, we had to have security. Even going to class and stuff, it's been crazy."

Flau'jae Johnson and Alexis Morris joined Reese on the show.

LSU's women's basketball program says President William Tate put security in place for Reese and her teammates after they beat Iowa for the NCAA title and returned to campus from Dallas last month, according to The Daily Advertiser.

"We love the fans and everybody that has embraced us and showed us love," Reese said.

In her first season at LSU, Reese averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds, and she was named the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

"When I transferred to LSU, it was just for a fresh start. I had been in college already for two years, coming to LSU in one year. I just wanted love," Reese said. "Have a coach that was super confident in me. And being able to have a coach that was confident in me, to embrace me and be who I am."

Next season the Tigers will head into the season as a favorite to win back-to-back titles. This offseason, they added the top-ranked player in the transfer portal Hailey Van Lith. They will also have one of the top-rated recruited classes headlined by Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams.