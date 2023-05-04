Angel Reese signs NIL deal with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's energy drink

Reese is one of the seven college athletes that signed with ZOA.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU basketball star Angel Reese continues to rack in NIL deals. Her latest deal is with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's energy drink ZOA, according to Front Office Sports.

Reese is one of the seven college athletes that signed with ZOA. Johnson handpicked each player for the brand.

Dwayne ‘@TheRock’ Johnson has signed the first 7 college athletes to NIL deals for his energy drink, ZOA:



▪️ Angel Reese, LSU

▪️ Brock Bowers, Georgia

▪️ Drake Maye, UNC

▪️ Hansel Enmanuel, NSU

▪️ Amaya Gainer, Florida A&M

▪️ Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State

▪️ Kam Kinchens, Miami pic.twitter.com/RXTPk2r11o — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 19, 2023

“I’m pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Reese said to On3 about the deal with ZOA.

On3 says Reese NIL valuation is currently 1.6 million.

In her first season at LSU, Reese averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds and was named the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player.