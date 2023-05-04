Angel Reese signs NIL deal with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's energy drink

NEW ORLEANS — LSU basketball star Angel Reese continues to rack in NIL deals. Her latest deal is with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's energy drink ZOA, according to Front Office Sports.
Reese is one of the seven college athletes that signed with ZOA. Johnson handpicked each player for the brand.
“I’m pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Reese said to On3 about the deal with ZOA.
On3 says Reese NIL valuation is currently 1.6 million.
Since winning the national championship, Reese has signed deals with Raising Cane's, Campus Ink, Caktus AI, Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge, SI Swimsuit, Mielle, Starry, Final Fantasy XVI, and Amazon.
In her first season at LSU, Reese averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds and was named the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
