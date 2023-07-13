Angel Reese wins Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award at ESPYS

Reese won the award over Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU star Angel Reese has done nothing but win since the Tigers were crowned national champions.

Reese won the Best Breakthrough Athlete award over Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

During her acceptance speech, she thanked God, her family, and her LSU teammates and coaches.

"Last year I transferred from the University of Maryland and came to LSU, and I just joined a family. So I just want to say thank you and another natty is coming period," Reese said as she wrapped up her speech.

In her first season at LSU, Reese averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds, and she was named the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Before the NCAA championship Reese was largely unknown outside of the women's college basketball circle. But when she pointed to her ring finger and did the "You Can't See Me" gesture to Caitlin Clark, everything changed.

Reese's profile has blown up, and Her Name, Image, and Likeness earnings have multiplied.

The LSU women's basketball team was also nominated for Best Team award but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next season the Tigers will head into the season as a favorite to win back-to-back titles. This offseason, they added the top-ranked player in the transfer portal Hailey Van Lith. They will also have one of the top-rated recruited classes headlined by Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams.

Angel Reese predicted another national championship for LSU 🐯 pic.twitter.com/hAWfcdvzoz — espnW (@espnW) July 13, 2023