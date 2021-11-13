Arkansas takes Golden Boot back in OT

Nussmeier replaced Max Johnson at quarterback on LSU's third drive of the game and Johnson never returned.

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time in six tries, the Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the LSU Tigers 16-13 in overtime for the Golden Boot in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers received the ball first in overtime but failed to score after freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was picked off in the end zone.

Nussmeier replaced Max Johnson at quarterback on LSU's third drive of the game and Johnson never returned.

"I feel bad for these kids, man. I feel bad. I feel bad, I really do. Two weeks in a row. We could have put them in a better position to win. They played their hearts out. Too many mistakes," said Ed Orgeron.

With LSU failing to score Arkansas ran the ball three times to set up Cam Little for the game-winning field goal.

It was a defensive battle throughout and turnovers ultimately decided the game.

"Overall I think the defense has been playing lights out," said Orgeron.

Arkansas got on the board first after a five-play drive ended with Little making a 48-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Once Nussmeier entered the game the momentum shifted. He led the offense down the field on his first drive and Cade York made a 34-yard field goal.

Nussmeier completed 18 of 31 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

At the end of the first quarter, the game was tied at 3.

On Nussmeier's second drive he spun out of a sack and found Jack Becht for a 29-yard score.

The Razorbacks couldn't get anything going for the rest of the first half. LSU made it back into the redzone one more time in the first half but Tyrion Davis-Price fumbled on a run out of the wildcat formation.

LSU took a 10-3 lead into halftime.

KJ Jefferson got the Arkansas offense going in the third quarter. Jefferson connected with running back Dominique Johnson for a 43-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10.

On LSU's very next possession Nussmeier was picked off and the Razorbacks immediately responded with a field goal.

Through three-quarters Arkansas led 13-10.

York made one more field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 13 before the game went into overtime.

The Tigers are now 4-6 and will host LA Monroe next Saturday at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.