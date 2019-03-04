HOUSTON — Astros' star Alex Bregman is planning to donate thousands to his charity in support of Autism Awareness Month.

Bregman said on Twitter Monday, for every win the team gets in April, he will be donating $1,000 to his charity, AB For Autism.

Bregman has partnered with Easton and Adidas for the good cause.

Easton and Bregman have created limited edition batting gloves and the company tweeted a photo of the gloves on Monday. All sales will go to Bregman's charity.

In less than four hours, the company said the gloves were sold out in almost every size.

Back in 2017, MLB reported Bregman's godson was diagnosed with autism.

Bregman and teammate Jake Marisnick took part in the New York Center for Autism Charter School's fifth annual baseball event that year.

The two teammates played baseball with a few dozen autistic students from the five boroughs of New York City.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: