Auburn knocks off LSU for the first time since 1999 in Tiger Stadium

NEW ORLEANS — Auburn took down LSU 24-19 for their first time in eleven tries in Tiger Stadium.

LSU led all game until under four minutes were left in regulation.

"Very disappointing loss," said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Auburn freshman Jarquez Hunter put his stamp on the game on Auburn's final scoring drive. Hunter's 44-yard run put Auburn in the red zone and he later scored on a 1-yard run to give Auburn a 24-19 lead.

It looked like LSU was gonna have their way on offense, on their first play of the game Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte connected for a 55-yard gain. Later in that same drive, Johnson connected with Boutte again for the first touchdown of the game and a 7-0 lead. That would be LSU's only touchdown of the night.

Boutte caught 3 passes for 99 yards on their first drive of the game and finished the game with six catches for 127 yards.

LSU struggled running the ball. They finished the game with 32 rushing yards as a team.

"Just gotta find a way to do it," Orgeron said about running the ball.

The LSU defense held Auburn scoreless in the first quarter with the help of Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, who missed a 51-yard field goal.

LSU made two field goals in the second quarter.

"We've just gotta find a way to win. We've got to get touchdowns instead of field goals," said Johnson.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix became a magician in the second quarter, leading his team on two scoring drives. On the first, he scrambled from the left side of the field back to the right before finding Tyler Fromm for a 24-yard touchdown on fourth down.

LSU led 13-10 at halftime.

To start the second half Auburn attempted an onside kick that went out of bounds and set up LSU kicker Cade York for a 22-yard field goal. York would make one more field goal in the third quarter to extend the LSU lead to 19-10.

Auburn scored 14 unanswered points in the final quarter to take the lead and win the game.



LSU fell short on their last drive of the game and end with Johnson threw an interception on LSU's last drive of the game attempting to convert a 4th down on a potential game-winning drive.