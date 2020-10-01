NEW ORLEANS — As the City of New Orleans prepares to host their LSU Tigers' first College Football Playoff National Championship appearance, a hospital in Baton Rouge showed their Tiger love in a very special way Thursday.

Every baby born at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge on Jan. 9 was given a No. 9 onesie in honor of Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow. The front of the miniature jerseys read: "How bout them Tigers Baby!"

By incredible coincidence, one of those lucky babies was mother Krystalin's little James, the grandson of LSU's Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.

The hospital posted adorable photos of James and the other tiny Tigers fans, saying congratulations and, of course, #GeauxTigers.

It's some happy news for the Ensminger family, who are still dealing with the tragic loss of Steve Ensminger Jr.'s wife, Carley McCord, one of the five people killed in a plane crash in Lafayette that was heading to the Peach Bowl last month.

LSU takes on the Clemson Tigers for the national title in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Some of the biggest events of the CFP Championship weekend start Saturday in New Orleans, including tailgating, concerts, food events and more.

The New Orleans Convention Cneter will post their "Playoff Fan Central" that offers drills and other interactive games. A "Tailgate Plaza" will be open in the Jax Brewery parking lot and a "Playoff Playlist" will be located in Woldenberg Park, which includes free performances from popular artists like Nas and HER.

