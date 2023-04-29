Boutte, Jay Ward and more LSU players taken on day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft

Multiple Tigers were taken on the final day of the NFL draft. Here's where they landed.

NEW ORLEANS — After LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday, there was a fair number of Tigers drafted on the third day.

Offensive lineman Anthony Bradford was selected in the 4th round by the Seattle Seahawks. Defensive back Jay Ward was also selected in the 4th round, by the Minnesota Vikings.

In the 5th round, the Vikings selected another LSU player in defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy.

In the 6th round of the draft, the New England Patriots selected wideout Kayshon Boutte. Later that round, the New York Jets selected DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Including Ojulari, that makes six LSU players selected in the 2023 NFL draft.