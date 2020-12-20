x
Boutte's record day lifts LSU past Ole Miss, 53-48

Two of Boutte's final TD covered 45 yards with just 1:30 to go.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) runs after a reception against Mississippi defensive back Jakorey Hawkins (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte caught 14 passes for an LSU-record 308 yards receiving and his third touchdown lifted the Tigers to a 53-48 victory over Mississippi. 

Boutte broke Josh Reed's LSU mark of 293 yards receiving against Alabama in 2001.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was intercepted five times and his sixth turnover on a fumble caused by Ali Gaye allowed LSU to seal the win and avoid its first losing season since 1999. 

Jerrion Ealy has a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Ole Miss.

