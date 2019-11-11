BATON ROUGE, La. — The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are co-offensive players of the week following the big win over Alabama.

Burrow put on a masterful performance Saturday, passing for 393 yards and three touchdowns, answering challenge after challenge to end the eight-year string of futility against LSU's SEC rival.

The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) are no longer second fiddle in the SEC West, or maybe in the playoff rankings. And Burrow stamped himself as the Heisman Trophy front-runner with a gutty performance when he answered every challenge from 'Bama.

Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes. ran for 64 yards and was carried most of the way off the field by two teammates.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, getting emotional on the sideline after a late touchdown that appeared once again to put the game away. Edwards-Helaire ran for 103 yards on 20 carries and had nine catches for 77 yards.

LSU outgained Alabama by a slender 559-541. The Tigers had scored just 39 combined points in the last five meetings, but this was an entirely different offense.

LSU is at Mississippi on Saturday night.

