Joe Burrow agrees to $36 million deal with Bengals, report says

The new contract comes with a nearly $24 million signing bonus

NEW ORLEANS — LSU's national champion QB and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow reportedly agreed to a $36 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengal.

According to ESPN, the Heisman Trophy winner's deal is pending a physical and comes with a $23.88 million signing bonus.

With Burrow's National Championship ring, Heisman trophy and slew of record breaking stats, a big pay day in the NFL was due.

The details of Burrow's first NFL contract were first reported in late April, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the formal signing of the deal.