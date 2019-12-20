NEW ORLEANS — The Football Writers Association of America has named LSU's Ed Orgeron the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.

The award, named after the famous Grambling State University coach, is the latest in a growing list of honors for Orgeron since he led the undefeated Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Coach O has also been named the Assoicated Press National Coach of the Year, the SEC Coach of the Year and the Home Depot National Coach of the Year.

He's the third LSU coach to win the Eddie Robinson Bust since the tradition started in 1957: Paul Dietzel won it in 1958 and Nick Saban won in 2003.

"Orgeron will be honored on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 11, during a reception in New Orleans, two days before the CFP National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome," university officials said in a statement.

Orgeron and the Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

This is Orgeron's third full season as LSU coach and the Tigers' record has improved each year. He was elevated to interim coach during the 2016 season after Miles was fired and eventually landed his dream job.

The Louisiana native is 38-9 at LSU with a 23-7 record in the SEC. The 58-year-old Orgeron was a longtime assistant coach, part of national championship staffs with Miami in the late 1980s and early '90s, and with Southern California in the early 2000s. Along the way, he gained a reputation as one of the best recruiters and defensive line coaches in the nation.

His first stint as a head coach was in the SEC at Mississippi. That lasted only three seasons and 10 victories. He was interim head coach at USC in 2013, going 6-2 but it wasn't enough to keep the job.

