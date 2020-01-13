LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — South Lafourche High School is showing support for LSU on the same football field Coach O used to play on.

Students and faculty gathered on the field to form a giant "O" in support for Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers ahead of the CFP National Championship game.

LSU is playing in its first National Championship Game since 2011, when the Tigers fell to Alabama.

The Tigers, 14-0 on the season, are facing the defending national champions, the Clemson Tigers, who are also 14-0.

LSU defeated Oklahoma 63-28 in the semifinals to make the title game. Clemson defeated Ohio State.

This is the fourth time since 2000 that the national championship will be decided in New Orleans. LSU has been involved in all four of the games – winning the title in 2003 and 2007.

LSU and Clemson will kick off at 7 p.m. in the Superdome on Monday, Jan. 13.

