The college football season has passed the halfway point for many teams.

Some can already make plans for the postseason after gaining bowl eligibility with their sixth win. Some are one win away. Others are close to being eliminated.

A rundown of how the postseason picture stands:

Note: There are 78 postseason berths available with 39 bowl games plus the College Football Playoff championship game. Hawaii must win seven games due to playing a 13-game schedule.

Who is in?

Alabama (7-0)

Buffalo (6-1)

Central Florida (6-0)

Cincinnati (6-0)

Clemson (6-0)

Florida (6-1)

Georgia (6-1)

LSU (6-1)

Michigan (6-1)

Notre Dame (7-0)

Ohio State (7-0)

South Florida (6-0)

Texas (6-1)

Who is close?

Alabama Birmingham (5-1)

Boston College (5-2)

Colorado (5-1)

Duke (5-1)

Fresno State (5-1)

Georgia Southern (5-1)

Hawaii (6-2)

Houston (5-1)

Iowa (5-1)

Kentucky (5-1)

Miami (Fla.) (5-2)

North Carolina State (5-0)

Oklahoma (5-1)

Oregon (5-1)

San Diego State (5-1)

Texas A&M (5-2)

Troy (5-2)

Utah State (5-1)

Washington (5-2)

Washington State (5-1)

Western Michigan (5-2)

West Virginia (5-1)

Who is almost out?

Arkansas (1-6)

Bowling Green (1-6)

Central Michigan (1-6)

Connecticut (1-5)

Kent State (1-6)

Louisville (2-5)

Massachusetts (2-5)

Nebraska (0-6)

New Mexico State (2-5)

Old Dominion (1-5)

Oregon State (1-5)

Rice (1-6)

Rutgers (1-6)

San Jose State (0-6)

South Alabama (2-5)

Texas-El Paso (0-6)

Texas State (1-5)

Tulsa (1-5)

UCLA (1-5)

Western Kentucky (1-6)

Wyoming (2-5)

Who is out?

No teams have yet been eliminated from bowl consideration.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved