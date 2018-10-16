After the Southeastern Conference fined LSU $100,000 for fans storming the field following the Georgia game, a Louisiana congressman is stepping up to help pay the tab.

The U.S. Representative Garret Graves launched a GoFundMe campaign Monday called "LSU Can Win Just Fine" to pay for the SEC fine. The campaign asks Tigers fans to donate $36.16, which represents the 36-16 final score over the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs.

“The SEC is fining LSU $100,000 for excessive fan celebration at the UGA game. They don’t realize it was an LSU family reunion,” Graves posted on his Facebook Page. “Chip in to show that when it comes to winning, LSU is just ‘fine.’”

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign has raised nearly $9,000 from more than 350 people in 19 hours.

“If every Tiger fan at the game or watching on TV gives this amount, we’ll be able to share similar delight with Alabama on November 3,” the description on the campaign says.

Saturday's field storming was LSU's second offense under the SEC's policy adopted in 2004 that prohibits fan access to the competition area.

LSU was previously fined under this policy a total of $50,000 for its first offense since 2004, following its football team's 10-7 win over No. 3 Ole Miss on Oct. 25, 2014.

Fines levied against schools for these violations are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Should LSU upset Alabama on Nov. 3 in Tiger Stadium and storm the field, the SEC's third offense policy calls for a fine of up to $250,000.

Click here to go to the GoFundMe campaign.

