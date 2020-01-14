NEW ORLEANS — Coach Ed Orgeron weighed in on the increasing popular question surrounding the LSU Tiger's historic undefeated season and National Championship victory: Could this team be the best to ever do it?

"I think so," Orgeron said in a press conference Tuesday morning, after his team defeated the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"To play the teams we’ve played this year and to beat them, the margin of error that was in most of the games, to have the type of football players we have on our team, the coaching staff… You never can go back in time, it’s a different era, but I’ve never been around a prolific offense like this," he said.

Orgeron cited the other powerful offenses he experienced during his time at the University of Miami and the University of Southern California.

"We shattered all those records," he said.

"It’s a different age, it’s a different offense. Those were great coaches, legendary coaches, Jimmy Johnson, Bear Bryant, Pete Caroll, those guys are legendary... but as far as our football team, I think they can play with anybody, anywhere."

A perfect season. An All-Time great offense. Wins against some of college footballs biggest names. LSU did it all and more this season, but did they do enough to earn the title of greatest college football team of all time?

They’re definitely in the conversation, along with other unbeaten champions like the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers, 1999 Florida State Seminoles, 2001 Miami Hurricanes, 2004 Southern California Trojans and last year’s undefeated Clemson Tigers, whose win streak lasted until they met LSU on Monday.

SEE: Is this LSU team the greatest college football team of all time?

More Tigers

Ed Orgeron: LSU is ready to win more national championships

LSU National Championship parade set for this Saturday

LSU caps perfect season with National Championship win vs Clemson

Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game

What they're saying nationally about LSU's championship

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.