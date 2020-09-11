COVID outbreak could postpone LSU-Bama game

Orgeron says he's not even sure whether the game might need to be postponed but stresses that for now LSU is planning to play this weekend.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says a coronavirus outbreak and resulting quarantines among his players have made it difficult to know whether a number of starters or regulars will be available for Saturday’s scheduled game against No. 1 Alabama.

"You know, I'll let the doctors and Scott Woodward handle all that stuff. Those things, those numbers and stuff are very fluid right now," he said at his Monday press briefing.

Orgeron says he is certain that starting quarterback Myles Brennan will not be able to play by Saturday because of a lingering abdomen injury which has sidelined Brennan two games and might end his season.