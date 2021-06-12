x
Dallas strikes out 12, Tennessee beats LSU 4-2 in opener

Tennessee (49-16), the No. 3 overall seed, can clinch a berth in the College World Series with another win over the Tigers.
LSU's Dylan Crews, left, is tagged out by Tennessee infielder Liam Spence (4) after oversliding second base during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chad Dallas had 12 strikeouts over six innings, Sean Hunley threw three scoreless innings of relief and Tennessee beat LSU 4-2 to open the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional. 

The Vols are 4-0 against LSU (38-24) this season, including a three-game sweep of the Tigers in Knoxville in March, beating them in walk-off fashion twice. 

Cade Doughty opened the scoring hit a solo home run in the second inning for LSU.

The game was delayed for nearly an hour after the second inning due to lightning in the area.

