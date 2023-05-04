LSU women's basketball sets date for White House ceremony

The team will meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a ceremony honoring the historic season.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team will visit the White House on Friday, May 26, after winning last month's 2022-2023 NCAA Championship.

The team will meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a ceremony honoring the historic season.

Jill Biden was in the crowd as LSU defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes with a score of 102-85 in the highest-scoring championship game in women's NCAA history. The win was LSU's first national championship victory for women's basketball.

The Advocate reports that the University of Connecticut Huskies Men’s Basketball team, who won the men’s NCAA championship, will attend a separate ceremony on the same day.