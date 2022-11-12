LSU wins defensive slugfest against Arkansas, 13-10

LSU's defense forced two turnovers and freshman linebacker Harold Perkins had four sacks en route to the victory.

NEW ORLEANS — It wasn't pretty, and at times it was downright ugly, but ultimately the seventh ranked LSU Tigers pulled out a win against their arch rival Arkansas Razorbacks in a defensive slugfest, 13-10.

Neither team produced much offensively, with each having scored one touchdown all game.

Arkansas opened the scoring in the first quarter with a Cam Little 28-yard field goal. LSU answered with two second quarter field goals to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.

LSU was able to break the marathon of field goals with a one-yard touchdown run from Josh Williams to give the Tigers a two-score lead midway through the third quarter.

Arkansas would respond with a touchdown of their own in the fourth quarter, when third string quarterback Cade Fortin connected on a pristine 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers that brought the LSU advantage back to a field goal.

Arkansas had a chance to tie, or perhaps even take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but LSU standout freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. forced a Fortin fumble with just under 1:30 remaining, which LSU recovered allowing them to ice the game.

Perkins was far and away the Tigers' top performer on Saturday, as he accounted for and incredible four sacks, nine tackles (eight solo), four tackles for loss and forced the game deciding fumble.

Offensively, both teams were pedestrian. Jayden Daniels attempted only 15 passes, completing eight for 86 yards and an interception. Daniels also only accounted for 10 yards on 19 caries, as he was sacked seven times. Running back Jos Williams led the way on the ground, accounting for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The LSU defense sacked both Arkansas quarterbacks Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin five times and held the Razorbacks to under 250 yards of total offense, forcing two turnovers in the process.

With this victory, LSU can clinch the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game if Alabama defeats Ole Miss in their matchup on Saturday afternoon. An Ole Miss victory would mean the SEC West title would be decided on the final week of the regular season.