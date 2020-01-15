NEW ORLEANS — Safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Patrick Queen, two key pieces of LSU's championship-winning defense, are leaving the team to enter the National Football League draft.

Both juniors made the announced Wednesday in tweets to their followers. They thanked their fans, coaches, teammates, trainers and families. Both had been expected to declare for the draft, giving up their remaining eligibility in college football.

Delpit, the 6'3", 200 pound safety from New Orleans, who relocated to Houston after Hurricane Katrina, was a force in the Tigers' backfield during his time at LSU.

As a sophomore, he led the Southeastern Conference in interceptions (5), was second in passes defended (15) and led the team in sacks on the season (5).

This season, Delpit's defensive performance helped lead LSU to its first National Championship victory since 2007. He was named a consensus first team All-American and was the recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back in college football.

He was a member of the First-Team All-SEC in both 2018 and 2019.

Queen, the 230 pound, 6'1" powerhouse out of Ventress, La., started for LSU's defense as a sophomore in place of a suspended Devin White. This season, he racked up nine tackles against Ole Miss and had a key interception in the Alabama game.

He had a massive performance in LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to claim the national title, putting up eight tackles and a half sack.

Read Delpit's full farewell statement below:

"We are champs. We hoisted the trophy for you and LSU fans everywhere. I've decided to move on to the NFL. I will carry the joy and excitement of this season with me forever.

Thank you Tiger Nation. You are the best fans in the world. Thanks to the coaches, especially Coach O, Coach Raymond and Coach Busch. Thanks to the LSU trainers and staff who helped our team turn our championship mentality into reality.

Thank you to my brothers who pushed me to be great everday, and for memories that will last a lifetime.

Finally, thank you to my family and supporters, my main goal is to make you proud. I look forward to the next chapter. God bless!"

