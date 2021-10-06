Derek Stingley Jr. undergoes foot surgery, no timetable for his return

The junior cornerback has appeared in three games this season

NEW ORLEANS — Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday that his star defender Derek Stingley Jr. had foot surgery.

Orgeron said there is no timetable for Stingley's return. The junior cornerback had missed the team's last two games.

Stingley appeared in three games this season and had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

“I appreciate all of the support from LSU and the fans,” Stingley said.

As a freshman, Stingley was a key part of the undefeated LSU national champion team and had 6 interceptions.

The All-American says that he wants to play again this season. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In CBS Sports latest mock draft Stingley was picked seventh by the New York Giants.

“I’m doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year,” Stingley said.

With a first-round grade, Stingley may focus on his recovery and follow the trend of college footballs elite players opting out to protect their draft stock.