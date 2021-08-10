Ed Orgeron to leave LSU after 2021 season, reports say

Negotiations for Coach Orgeron's release from LSU began last week before the win against the Gators on Saturday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ed Orgeron won't be coaching the LSU Tigers come 2022, according to a report from Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated.

LSU and Orgeron have reached a separation agreement, Dellenger said in a post on Twitter.

Negotiations for Coach Orgeron's release from LSU began last week before the win against the Gators on Saturday.

"It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all," Dellenger said.

Tyrion Davis-Price breaks LSU rushing record in win over Florida

On a record-breaking day at Tiger Stadium LSU topped #20 Florida 49-42.

The Tigers have struggled to rush the ball all season long but they were able to put together their best rushing effort of the season against the Gators.

"It was fun. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed seeing Ty Davis-Price and the offensive line, the work that they've done and their coaches have done finally pay off for them," Ed Orgeron said.

Baton Rouge native Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU single-game record with 287 yards and scored three touchdowns.

"I just did my job, and they did (the offensive line) an amazing job," Davis- Price said.

It was the highest-scoring contest in the 68-game series between LSU and Florida. It was also the first time each team scored over 40 points.

LSU started slow on offense only converting one first down in their first three drives of the game. Florida would score the first touchdown of the game on a Dameon Pierce seven-yard touchdown run.

Jace Christmann missed his first extra point of the game and Florida led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Less than a minute into the second quarter Davis-Price gave LSU a 7-6 lead on an 18-yard run.

Despite missing several starters on defense including both starting cornerbacks the LSU defense made big plays at the right time all day.

