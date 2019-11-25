BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron has a message for fans for the Texas A&M game: Get loud.

Orgeron previewed the upcoming Southeastern Conference matchup against Texas A&M Monday, saying the Aggies will still be a challenge to his No. 1 ranked Tigers.

In 2018, Texas A&M won a "game of the ages" in a 74-72 victory in seventh overtime that tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game. The 74 points LSU allowed were the most ever given up by a ranked team.

But now, LSU looks to close out its first unbeaten regular season since 2011 when the Tigers host Texas A&M on Saturday.

“We have to take the emotions out of last year, focus on this year. We are going to have to play a complete game to win this game,” Orgeron said.

The head coach says he expects Saturday to be emotional for his team, particularly for senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow.

“I know it’s going to be an emotional night for those guys. It’s always a great send-off, a first-class deal. And our guys are looking forward to it,” Orgeron said.

But as coaches plan to prepare and practice over the Thanksgiving holiday, Orgeron said that fans need to also prepare to make Tiger Stadium as loud as it can be.

“We need the crowd,” Orgeron said, noting that he believed the crowd gave the team the edge over Georgia, Florida and Auburn last year.

“The crowd is our most important factor in these games. And the louder they get, the earlier they get up in the morning, the more they get prepared – I love the way they get prepared on Saturday. Just prepare as much as you can. It’s Thanksgiving. Let’s enjoy it and come in there and make it as loud as we possibly can because there is no looking back,” he said.

Orgeron added that Texas A&M will be a big game because “every game is the biggest game.”

“It’s going to be an excellent game in Tiger Stadium,” Orgeron said. “I know a lot of fans are going to be there. I can’t wait to see them at the tiger walk. Our fans are proud of us, and we are proud of our fans.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.