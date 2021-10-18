Edna Karr's Aaron Anderson decommits from LSU

The stand out senior wide receiver has begun exploring other opportunities eyeing schools in Texas and Florida.

Edna Karr head coach Brice Brown gets asked often about four-star receiver Aaron Anderson's commitment to the LSU Tigers.

As of Sunday night, his recruitment is back open after Ed Orgeron and LSU announced they are parting ways.

"Yeah, it hurt me not to play for the home team. Coach Orgeron was the one. He was the one. He was that guy I was looking forward to being with for the next two-to-three years at LSU," Anderson said.

Even though Orgeron will no longer be the head coach following the season, he is still pushing recruits to Baton Rouge. He believes LSU is still one of the better programs to develop these high school athletes — even without him there.

"Just because I'm not going to be here, LSU hasn't changed. It's a great school, great tradition, a lot of great players before have come to LSU and have had a lot of success, so I'm going to continue to sell LSU," Orgeron said.

"Yeah, you know he gave me some good advice, he said even if he's not coaching I can still hit him up about anything and he's still going to push me and he's still going to strive for me to get the best opportunity of me out of this recruitment," Anderson said.

The stand out senior wide receiver has begun exploring other opportunities eyeing schools in Texas and Florida, but Anderson is especially high on Alabama. He's been in conversation with Nick Saban and receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

"Putting Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, putting them in the league you know I felt like it was best for me to go there. They work hard. Their work ethic is amazing," Anderson said. "I like it and I just like the facility too and all coaches give me energy that I deserve to be there that they are going to make the best out of me."

One of the many traits attracting power five schools is Anderson's talent as a returner, racking up multiple touchdowns on special teams this season.