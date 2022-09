Multiple fans reported issues with the service ahead of the 6:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ahead of the LSU-Southern showdown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, multiple people have reported issues with accessing digital tickets via the electronic service.

According to WBRZ.com, ticket holders were told there was a failure due to the ticket system being down for maintenance around 2 p.m. on Saturday.