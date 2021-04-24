x
Fargas leaves as LSU women's basketball coach amid speculation Kim Mulkey will take job

LSU went 177-129 in 10 years at LSU with five 20-win seasons and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU says women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas has stepped down to pursue another opportunity. 

The move comes amid rampant speculation that three-time national championship-winning coach Kim Mulkey will become the new women's basketball coach at LSU. 

Mulkey, a Louisiana native, won national championships as a player and coach at Louisiana Tech before taking over at Baylor.

Reporter Nick Canizalis said in a Tweet Saturday that he asked Mulkey if she was headed to Baton Rouge and that she replied that she would make a decision on Sunday.  

LSU did not disclose where Fargas is headed next. But people familiar with the situation have told The Associated Press that Fargas has been in negotiations to become team president of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. 

Fargas’ discussions with the Aces were disclosed to the AP on condition of anonymity because she had not been officially hired. 

LSU went 177-129 in 10 years at LSU with five 20-win seasons and six NCAA Tournament appearances. 

She ranks second in LSU history in victories behind Sue Gunter.

