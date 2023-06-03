Former LSU Tiger BJ Ojulari picked by the Cardinals in the 2nd round

LSU didn't have a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari was the first Tiger off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was selected with the No. 41 overall in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Ojulari spent three seasons at LSU. As a sophomore, he led the Tiger with 7 sacks. Last season named First-team All-SEC and had 58 tackles, 8.5 for loss, with 5.5 sacks in 11 games.

LSU didn't have a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, and it's the first time since 2018 a former Tiger was not picked in the top 5.

Several other former Tigers are expected to be drafted, including OL Anthony Bradford, DT Jaquelin Roy, WR Kayshon Boutte, DB Jay Ward, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.



