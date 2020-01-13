NEW ORLEANS — College football fans are encouraged to get to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as early as possible Monday before the kickoff of the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Doors to the stadium open at 4 p.m. and heightened security and large crowds are expected.

Here is some important information you need to know if you plan on attending the game:

Traffic Advisory:

All traffic exiting the US-90 off-ramp Superdome Exit 13-B will be re-routed onto Claiborne Avenue Eastbound from 12:01 a.m. on January 13 through 2 a.m. on January 14.

There will be no access to Dave Dixon Drive permitted.

Parking Garages:

here is no general parking for vehicles, RVs, buses and limousines for the national championship game. All lots surrounding the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be pass lots only.

Information regarding additional parking near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome can be found here.

Vehicle Screening:

All cars that pass through and park within a 100-foot perimeter of the stadium and the A, B and C lanes of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome parking garages will be screened by explosive detecting dogs. All searches will take place outside of the parking garages prior to entry.

Champions Square

Champion Square will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and drinks will be available to purchase. The National Championship game will not be displayed on screens in Champions Square.

Clear Bag Policy:

Only clear bags no larger than 12” X 12” X 6" are allowed for this event. Non-clear diaper bags, clear backpacks and clear fanny packs are prohibited. For more information on this policy, please click here.

Banned Items:

All bags are prohibited other than clear vinyl bags no larger than 12" wide x 12" height x 6" deep, gallon size ziploc bags and small clutch purses no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" with or without a handle or strap.

Non-clear diaper bags are prohibited. A clear diaper bag (no larger than 12" wide x 12" height x 6" deep) is permitted.

Each member of a family, including children, would be allowed to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse into the stadium.

Outside food & drink, cans, bottles, weapons, fireworks, contraband, fanny packs, back packs, video cameras, cameras with lenses exceeding 6”, recording devices, sticks/poles/selfie sticks, GoPros, beach balls, laser pointers, mace, large umbrellas with a pointed tip, artificial noisemakers, drones, whistles and containers of any kind are prohibited on Mercedes-Benz Superdome property.

No video cameras or cameras with professional lenses exceeding 6” are allowed.

Any other items determined unacceptable by management will also be prohibited.

Metal Detectors:

Walk-through metal detectors will be in place at all entry gates. Guests will have to remove cell phones, keys, cameras and other large metal objects and place them in security bins. Do not remove belts, coins, jackets, wallets, watches or small jewelry.

For more information about this policy and other Game Day procedures, please click here.

