NEW ORLEANS — The weight of the highly anticipated LSU (No. 1) vs. Alabama (No. 2) game just got even heavier -- well, kind of.

In a video tweeted out Friday morning, Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards joined the countless (8-0) Tigers fans willing to bet in favor of LSU as they take on the Crimson Tide (also 8-0) in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon.

His opponent? Alabama governor Kay Ivey. The bet? Louisiana seafood vs. Alabama sweets.

Edwards sent out his "friendly wager" to Ivey with the hashtag #GeauxTigers.

"Though I know I won't have to cover, I'm willing to put up some fresh Louisiana seafood from @Tonys_seafood. Are you in?" tweeted Edwards.

"I want to bet you," Edwards says in the video. "It'll be seafood from one of the best places in the world, right here in Baton Rouge, Tony's Seafood, against whatever it is you think will be a comparable bet, because I personally don't believe I'm going to have to go to Tony's."

Shortly after, Ivey accepted the bet and posted a video of her own.

"I appreciate you recognizing how big Alabama games are... I see your Louisiana seafood and offer you a gift basket of Priesters Pecans... looking forward to that gulf coast seafood!" Ivey says.

So now, on top of playoff berth and keeping an undefeated record (and, of course, bragging rights in the longstanding SEC rivalry), seafood and desserts are on the line, too.

"I can't wait to get my hands on some of those pecans!" Edwards said.

All eyes are on LSU-Alabama this week.

It's the first matchup of Nos. 1 and 2 teams in The Associated Press Top 25 since the Tigers and Crimson Tide met in 2011. LSU and Alabama are 2-3 behind Ohio State, and ahead of Penn State, in the first College Football Playoff rankings released this week.

Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. Watch it on Channel 4

