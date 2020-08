Delpit was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NEW ORLEANS — NFL Safety Grant Delpit, a key piece of LSU's National Championship winning defense, will miss his rookie season after tearing his Achilles tendon.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the injury was confirmed by an MRI.

#Browns rookie S Grant Delpit has suffered a torn Achilles, the MRI confirmed. This ends his promising season before it began. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2020

