LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. diagnosed with rare form of brain cancer

To help cover expenses, The Tiger Athletic Foundation has established The Greg Brooks Victory Fund.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, medulloblastoma. His family, LSU Athletics, and Our Lady of the Lake Health made the announcement Wednesday.

Brooks had a brain tumor removed during emergency surgery on September 15.

He played in LSU's first two games this season and recorded eight tackles before leaving the team. Brooks played three seasons at Arkansas before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season.

The Harvey native played at West Jefferson in high school, where he was ranked as the number 35th cornerback in the nation by ESPN.

Click here to donate.

Please support the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund as he continues to battle. https://t.co/TUElsbDAIf pic.twitter.com/FJYNIo5Lkj — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2023