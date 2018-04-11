BATON ROUGE — No conspiracy. No controversy. No points.

Just a beating, fair and square.

And apparently, Alabama still hasn't played anyone.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide thoroughly humiliated No. 3 LSU for a 29-0 win in front of a crowd of 102,321 that was in a frenzy early on Saturday night only to be silenced as the game wore on and its team wore out.

"They dominated us the whole night," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "We tried everything we could. They just beat us on the line of scrimmage. They whooped us. They just whooped us. We've got to recruit better on the offensive and defensive lines. Same old thing. You've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage, and we didn't."

LSU had not lost so bad since a 31-0 loss to Alabama in 2002.

The Tigers (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) had exactly minus-3 yards rushing on 19 carries after three quarters before finishing with 12 yards on 25 carries. Alabama out-gained LSU, 576 yards to 196.

"It had nothing to do with scheme," Orgeron said. "I think Alabama overpowered us, and there was nothing we could do about it."

LSU could not even get a field goal from 33 yards out with 10:45 to play to avoid the shutout as normally dependable Cole Tracy hooked it to the left. It was just his third miss of the season in 24 attempts with the other two from more than 50 yards away.

It was that kind of night for LSU.

Alabama (9-0, 6-0 SEC), meanwhile, appears on its way to yet another national championship, regardless of its much-criticized strength of schedule ranking.

"I think we played a complete game," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "We controlled the tempo of the game on offense. I do think they got a little tired as the game went on."

The Tide collected its second straight shutout of LSU in Tiger Stadium as it beat LSU 10-0 here in 2016. LSU has not scored against Alabama in Tiger Stadium since a 20-13 overtime loss in 2014.

Alabama shut out an opponent at halftime for the fourth time this season as it took a 16-0 lead and had LSU out-gained 325 yards to 67. Once again, Alabama's game was over by halftime.

Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was shaken up early in the game on a hit after the whistle blew and had been gimpy with a minor knee injury, sprinted 44 yards through "DBU" for a touchdown and 22-0 lead with 5:14 left in the third quarter. He finished 25-of-42 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Tailback Damien Harris led Alabama with 107 yards on 19 carries. Clyde Edwards-Helaire led LSU in rushing with 14 yards on six carries. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow finished 18 of 35 for 184 yards with an interception.

The Tigers finally put together a decent drive of 64 yards in 12 plays early in the fourth quarter, but strangely settled for a 33-yard field goal attempt on fourth and 11.

And Tracy missed it.

Alabama then promptly rolled 80 yards in eight plays to take a 29-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Harris. It could have been worse. Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas missed two extra points.

LSU threatened again to score as it faced a third and goal at the Alabama 12-yard line. But Burrow was intercepted in the end zone.

The Tigers travel to Arkansas (2-7, 0-5) on Saturday before closing the season at home against Rice on Nov. 17 and at Texas A&M on Nov. 24.

"We've got a chance to have a helluva season," Orgeron said. "We can go to a big bowl."

Alabama led 16-0 at halftime, much like in its 21-0 win over the Tigers in the national championship game on Jan. 9, 2012. Only that one wasn't as bad. LSU just trailed 9-0 at halftime of that game.

Alabama gained 325 yards on 47 plays in the first half with 120 rushing on 16 carries. LSU managed just 67 yards on 29 plays with minus-1 yard rushing on 11 carries. Edwards-Helaire led LSU in rushing in the first half with seven yards on three carries.

OPINION: Lucy pulled that teed up football away from Charlie Brown once again

Alabama took a 6-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with 4:58 to go in the first quarter. Targeting was called on LSU safety Grant Delpt on the touchdown as his helmet hit Ruggs' helmet in the end zone on the touchdown, but the call was reversed on review.

Had the call been upheld, Delpit — LSU's No. 2 tackler with 54 on the season entering the game — would have been ejected and would have had to sit out the second half. LSU's top tackler — linebacker Devin White — sat out the first half because he was called for targeting in the fourth quarter of LSU's last game. And his hit did not look as bad as Delpit's.

The play was still reversed, though, and Delpit, who leads LSU with 8.5 tackles for losses on the season and with four sacks, got to stay in the game. The Tigers then got some more good news when Bulovas missed the extra point.

But things went downhill from there.

LSU's offense was held to 38 total yards on 13 plays in the first quarter. The Tigers did not cross into Alabama territory until early in the second quarter when they reached a third and two at the Tide 42-yard line after driving 40 yards in five plays. Tailback Nick Brossette, who had one yard in the first half on four carries, was stopped for no gain on third down, though. And LSU punted after its then best drive of the game.

Alabama then drove 75 yards in 15 plays on its first possession of the second quarter and ate up 7:15 to take a 9-0 lead on a 23-yard field goal by Bulovas.

LSU was held to minus-9 rushing yards on three carries in the first quarter. Burrow completed 5 of 10 passes for 47 yards in the first quarter.

Former LSU shortstop and present Houston Astros star Alex Bregman's prediction on the game was not looking good. Bregman predicted a 42-10 LSU win on ESPN's College GameDay pregame show Saturday morning.

Also on GameDay, LSU graduate and political strategist James Carville continued to target the Southeastern Conference for favoritism toward Alabama in the targeting suspension of LSU linebacker Devin White for the first half tonight. ESPN later apologized for his comments.

In the end, amid all the talk of a vast SEC conspiracy for Alabama over the last two weeks, it was the Tide that drew six penalties for 60 yards to three for 15 by LSU. And LSU got the targeting call reverse and got away with an apparent hold in the first quarter.

It's not the league. It's that Alabama is in another league.

"We were ranked number three, and they were number one," Orgeron said. "And we weren't even close."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved