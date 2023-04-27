Former Louisville PG Hailey Van Lith transferring to LSU

Van Lith announced her commitment in a social media post on Thursday after entering the transfer portal in early April.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The top-ranked player in the women's basketball transfer portal is headed to LSU.

Louisville’s two-time All-ACC guard, Hailey Van Lith, announced her LSU commitment in a social media post on Thursday after entering the transfer portal in early April.

Van Lith has spent the past three seasons at Louisville, where she started in 101 games. Last season she averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game and led the Cardinals to the Elite Eight for the third straight season.

The star guard finished 12th all-time in scoring at Louisville and will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years.

Van Lith was ranked the top player in the NCAA women's basketball transfer portal by ESPN.

She is the latest big name to enter the portal this year, joining Aneesah Morrow of DePaul and Jayda Curry from Cal.