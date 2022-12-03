Hobbled LSU can't keep pace with Georgia, lose SEC championship game 50-30

The Tigers were blown out by the No. 1 team in the country in a game that was never close.

ATLANTA, Georgia — No. 14 LSU received numerous gut punches as they lost the SEC championship game to No. 1 Georgia 50-30 on Saturday, including an injury to quarter back Jayden Daniels and the Tigers finding themselves in a 35-10 deficit at halftime.

But most brutal of all was the most notable play of the game - with the Tigers attempting a field goal on Georgia's 14-yard line, the kick was blocked. Both teams stood around, believing the play was dead.

However, Christopher Smith of the bulldogs picked up the ball and ran 95 yards uncontested for a touchdown.

That special teams gaffe set the tone for the rest of the game. Although the Tigers equalized with a quick touchdown drive immediately afterward, Georgia took control the rest of the way and outscored LSU 43-23 for the remainder of the contest.

Notably, quarterback Jayden Daniels re-injured his ankle during the first half and did not finish the game. His backup, Garrett Nussmeier played the second half and put forth a valiant effort throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns albeit one interception.

Nussmeier's efforts were in vain though, as Georgia had a commanding lead for the entire game.

The Bulldogs controlled time of possession with a near 11-minute advantage over the Tigers and also won the turnover battle, committing one turnover to LSU's three.