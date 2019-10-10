BATON ROUGE, La. — The explosive, spread-the-field passing game that LSU has been over-promising and under-delivering for years is finally a reality.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated join AP's Ralph Russo to break down all of Week 7's big games, with deep dive on No. 5 LSU against No. 7 Florida.

Behind quarterback Joe Burrow and new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, the Tigers are threatening to smash school records and break into the College Football Playoff for the first time. Dellenger, who covered LSU for five years, explains how it all came together in Baton Rouge.

Plus, the most compelling storylines from No. 11 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma; No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa and USC against No. 8 Notre Dame.

Previewing the First Really Big Weekend of the Season No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU. No. 6 Oklahoma against No. 11 Texas. No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa. USC at Notre Dame. Alabama at Texas A&M. Florida State goes to Clemson. There have been few surprises so far this season and the same six teams have totally dominated the top of the rankings.

---

More LSU Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.