How to Watch LSU vs Virginia Tech in women's Final Four

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU will return to the women's Final Four for the first time in 15 years after beating Miami on Sunday, carrying a rapid rise under coach Kim Mulkey straight to the sport's biggest stage.

The LSU Tigers will face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Final Four at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, March 31. The game will be broadcast on ESPN starting a 6 p.m. Central Time.

Mulkey arrived at LSU with a resume headlined by three NCAA titles from her time at Baylor. She had cautioned that the Tigers were overachieving when they were still strengthening a program for the long haul.

So much for that. Just two years in, Mulkey's return to her home-state program already includes another Final Four trip with dreams of more.

“Coach Mulkey, she's had a plan for us, since Day One,” Alexis Morris said, pausing from munching on chicken wings in the locker room. "This year, she had 12 players who just bought in, bought into the system. What you're witnessing right now is the result of a team commitment.

“We all made a commitment and we all just want one thing, and that's just to win.”