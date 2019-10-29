NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow's record-setting performances for LSU (No. 1) are not going unnoticed on the national stage.

LSU Football announced Tuesday the 8-0 senior quarterback was named as one of 20 semifinalists in the country for the 83rd annual Maxwell Award for Player of the Year.

Like the Heisman, Walter Camp and other national college football awards, the Maxwell Award is on voted on by a large panel of sports reporters, sports directors and coaches across the country. It was started in 1937 and first awarded to Yale halfback Clint Frank.

Last year's winner was Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

So far this season, Burrow has set the LSU school record for most passing touchdowns (33) and total touchdowns (33) in a season. He set the record for most 300-yard passing games in a season (6) and has made at least 20 passes in 11 games in a row since last season, also a school record.

He leads the SEC in total offense (366.2), passing yards (per game at 350.6 and total at 2,805) and passing touchdowns, according to LSU.

With each performance, the 6'4" Iowa-born quarterback has lead the Tigers' offense to average 46.8 points per game and the No.1 team ranking in the country from the Associated Press.

Now that he's a semifinalist, Burrow moves onto the voting round to name a finalist for the Maxwell Award. That round ends on Nov. 24.

The winner of the Maxwell Award will be announced live on ESPN on Dec. 12.

