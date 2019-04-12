BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has virtually done no wrong this year and has even vaulted himself from a potential middle round draft pick to the top choice in several mock drafts.

Burrow also accomplished something no other LSU player has ever done by winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation's top quarterback. He is also the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and Saturday he'll lead the unbeaten LSU Tigers into the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs and then a likely berth in the College Football Playoff.

Burrow's statistics are almost unbelievable - he broke the SEC single-season passing yards mark with 4,614 and is currently tied for the most TD passes in a single season in the SEC with 44.

Burrow has completed an almost comical 78.3 percent of his passes - hitting on 314 of 401 deliveries. He has thrown 44 touchdown passes and only 6 interceptions.

