NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow took a big hit throwing a touchdown just before the half, possibly injuring his ribs.

ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Joe Burrow was "gasping" as he left the field at halftime.

"He could not catch his breath," she said on ESPN Radio at halftime. "I overheard him say to somebody, 'I hope I didn't break a rib.'"

ESPN's Tom Rinaldi added that Burrow told teammate's not to touch him as he walked into the locker room.

Burrow spent halftime on an exercise bike on the sideline before returning under center.

There was no official word on Burrow's injury.

THE LATEST: Live Updates: LSU wins National Championship

THE LATEST: Is this LSU team the greatest college football team of all time?

After going three-and-out on the first drive of the half, Burrow led the Tigers back down the field for a touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss (his second of the game).

MORE COVERAGE

Trump welcomed with chants of 'four more years' before LSU, Clemson game

Louisiana star Lauren Daigle sang National Anthem at CFB title game

Live Updates: LSU vs Clemson in CFP National Championship

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.